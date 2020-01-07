(UPDATE) Sanitation truck driver fatally strikes child in Corona

The driver of a New York City Sanitation truck fatally struck a 10-year-old boy in Corona on Tuesday, according to authorities. A 40-year-old woman was also hit and remains in critical condition.

The driver of the city-owned truck struck the pair while making a right turn at the intersection of 57th Avenue and 97th Street around 7 a.m., according to police.

Police could not confirm if the driver was turning with or against the traffic signal.

After getting the call, NYPD and EMS personnel arrived at the scene to find the woman and the boy lying in the roadway with injuries to their bodies. The driver of the truck remained at the scene.

Both victims were transported to NYC Health + Hospital in Elmhurst.

“Tragedies like these are not accidents, but predictable and preventable results of policies that prioritize moving traffic ahead of protecting people,” Danny Harris, the executive director of Transportation Alternatives, said in a statement. “In moments of crisis, we don’t need hopes and prayers from our elected leaders; we need immediate action.”

The investigation into the collision is ongoing.

This story was updated at 2:40 p.m.