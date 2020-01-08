Queens Taste to return with delicious annual fundraiser at the New York Hall of Science

If you’re looking for a way to try delicious food and drinks while supporting a good cause, look no further than Queens Taste 2020.

The Queens Economic Development Corporation (QEDC) and the Queens Tourism Council (QTC) will host the event at the New York Hall of Science in Flushing Meadows Corona Park from 6 to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, May 5.

For almost two decades, Queens Taste has brought together local restaurants, shops and artisan food that offer guests a taste of cuisines from all over the world, including Brazilian, Caribbean, Chinese, French, Indian, Italian, Kosher and much more.

Their beverages will come from international brands, local breweries, and craft coffee outlets. As for sweets, the QEDC’s food incubator clients, the Entrepreneur Space, will offer artisan desserts, chocolates and hors d’oeuvres.

The festive event wouldn’t be complete without music, and they have enlisted the Afro-Latineers Band to play music from various genres throughout the evening.

“The proceeds support our ongoing efforts to attract, create, and maintain jobs in the borough through business services, neighborhood development, the Entrepreneur Space (our food-and-business incubator), and marketing attractions through the It’s in Queens brand,” a statement on their website reads.

The 2020 list isn’t complete, but in 2019 Queens Taste featured 58 vendors and welcomed 700 attendees.

Tickets cost $125 each or $200 for two, but as QEDC is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit, they are partially tax deductible as permitted by law.

For more information, visit www.thequeenstaste.com.