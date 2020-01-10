Masked gunman robs Kew Gardens liquor store: NYPD

Police are looking for the public’s assistance in finding a man who robbed a liquor store in Kew Gardens on Sunday.

According to police, a man entered Hakerem Wine & Liquor at 141-22 Jewel Ave. on Jan. 5, around 5:30 p.m., brandished a gun and demanded money from the establishment’s register. The store clerk handed over approximately $800 and the thief left. No injuries were reported to the police.

The man was covered head to toe in dark clothes, including a dark green hooded jacket, black pants, black gloves and a black ski mask over his face. He is described as being approximately 5 feet, 9 inches tall and 180 pounds.

Surveillance camera’s inside the liquor store were obtained by the NYPD.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips.