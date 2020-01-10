Mayor Bill de Blasio promises to help save Neir’s Tavern in Woodhaven from rent spike

There may be some hope for Neir’s Tavern.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Friday that the city would work with the owner of Neir’s Tavern in Woodhaven to help save the 190 year old Queens business.

The owner, Loycent Gordon, shared the heartbreaking news to customers earlier this week that Neir’s will be closing its doors for the last time on Sunday, Jan. 12. According to Gordon, he has been operating month to month with unaffordable rent and insufficient sales to overcome a year of losing money every month.

On Friday morning, Gordon called into the Brian Lehrer Show on WYNC and asked the mayor what can be done to help local historic businesses that are faced with regulations and are forced to close down.

“I know it’s a private business, but isn’t there some cultural like significance, we can recognize it in terms of like citywide, that we can kind of help protect this?” Gordon said. “And now I’m fighting this greedy landlord because he wants like, you know, (charge) two and a half times more rent and we just can’t do it. What powers can you use to help us?”

In response to Gordon, de Blasio condemned the landlord’s rent hike, saying, “I’m not clear why landlords do this — where you have a historic business that’s beloved in the community and the landlord is still making a decent return and why they have to jack up the rent all the time.”

“The original sin so often is a greedy landlord. This drives me crazy. I think it’s really disrespectful of local communities and local culture,” de Blasio added.

The mayor then said his office could help Gordon with loans through Small Business Services Commissioner Greg Bishop.

“This is inappropriate. If you want to make a buck, this is not the way to do it. And the landlord could do something good for New York City by backing off and allowing you to continue at a rent level that is actually achievable,” de Blasio said.

Locals will be gathering at Neir’s Tavern Saturday night and Sunday for one last celebration and to say their final farewell to the beloved neighborhood establishment.