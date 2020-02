World Cup Champion David Villa, a founding partner of Queensboro FC, the first professional soccer team in Queens, greeted fans and participated in a scrimmage with local youth players in Astoria on Wednesday.

Villa, the Spanish national team’s all-time top scorer, was on hand as part of the club’s continuing outreach to the community.

Queensboro FC will kick off in 2021 and play in The USL Championship, the top tier of the United Soccer League.