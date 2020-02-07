East Elmhurst man indicted on manslaughter charges for shoving landlord to his death: DA

The East Elmhurst man who was caught on video delivering a fatal shove to his 71-year-old landlord was indicted by a Queens grand jury Thursday on manslaughter and assault charges, according to the Queens DA’s office.

Edgar Moncayo went to collect unpaid rent from a tenant in a two-story house on 102nd Street last month when Alex Garces, 22, allegedly pushed him off the stoop with such force the victim’s head slammed into the sidewalk, according to Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz.

The incident occurred in broad daylight the afternoon of Jan. 12. First responders rushed Moncayo to NYC Health & Hospitals/Elmhurst where he died from a traumatic brain injury the following day.

Garces was arraigned before Queens Supreme Court Justice Kenneth C. Holder on an indictment charging him with manslaughter in the first and second degree and assault in the second degree. If convicted, Garces faces up to 25 years in prison.

“This was a horrible incident captured on a Ring doorbell video,” Katz said. “The victim was pushed with so much force it propelled the 71-year-old man over the stairs and on to the pavement, where he struck his head and later died.”

Justice Holder set Garces’ bail at $50,000 bond or $25,000 cash and ordered him to return to court on March 18.