Ravenswood Generation Station brings in clean energy veteran to lead way to greener future

Big Allis is getting a new boss.

LS Power, a leading development, investment and operating company focused on the North American power and energy infrastructure sector announced the hiring of Clinton Plummer as Chief Executive Officer of its portfolio company, Ravenswood Generating, which owns the massive Ravenswood Generation Station along the East River in Long Island City.

Locals have referred to the plant as Big Allis in tribute to its builder, the Allis-Chalmers Corporation and the fact that when it opened in 1965 it was the first million kilowatt power plant in the world.

“In Clint we are fortunate to have found a business leader who shares our vision for Ravenswood and its critical role in New York City’s energy infrastructure today and going forward,” LS Power CEO Paul Segal said. “I am confident that Clint’s leadership, vision and capabilities will establish Ravenswood as New York’s premier partner as we move toward a clean energy future.”

Plummer’s appointment comes at a time where Big Allis is undergoing a modernization with the proposed addition of the largest battery storage project on the east coast along with other opportunities to play a key role in the energy transition taking place in New York state.

“We have exciting plans to leverage the Ravenswood assets to support major clean energy initiatives, all while keeping a sharp focus on reliability,” Plummer said. “We will work closely with our regulators, customers, communities and capital partners to deliver a future we can all be proud of. There is much more to come.”

A 15-year veteran of the clean energy industry, Plummer most recently served as Head of Market Strategies and New Projects for Ørsted US Offshore Wind. During Plummer’s time at Ørsted, the Denmark-based offshore wind developer secured customer agreements for more than 2GW of new offshore wind projects serving New York and New Jersey.

“It is great news that Clint Plummer is bringing his impressive skills and infectious enthusiasm to his new position,” Alliance for Clean Energy Executive Director Anne Reynolds said. “We look forward to him continuing to do great things for clean energy in New York in his new role.”

Plummer’s prior roles included Vice President of Development for Deepwater Wind, where he served as part of the team that developed, financed and constructed the first offshore wind farm in America.

“New York State needs responsible leaders to forge a definitive path forward and accomplish our transition to clean energy,” Citizens Campaign for the Environment Executive Director Adrienne Esposito said. “We are pleased that LS Power has hired such a leader as Clint Plummer. It has been my experience that Clint possesses a clear and strong commitment to supporting clean energy and fostering the needed transition in our energy sector so we can achieve New York’s climate change goals.”

Located on 28 waterfront acres along Vernon Boulevard, across from the Queensbridge Houses, Ravenswood represents more than 20 percent of New York City’s generation capacities. In his new role, Plummer will oversee the operations of the existing generation facility as well as the development of new projects, including the battery energy storage facility that was recently approved by the state’s Public Service Commission.

“Ensuring the responsible transition to clean energy is one of NYLCV’s top priorities,” New York League of Conservation Voters President Julie Tighe said. “We commend LS power for the vision to hire a committed leader like Clint Plummer and we are hopeful that he will establish Ravenswood as a prototype for a clean energy future.”