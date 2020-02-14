Family of slain Corona woman is raising funds to transport her body home to Colombia

The family of Ximena Galindo Puentes, the 30-year-old Corona woman who was stabbed to death by her boyfriend on Feb. 8, is raising funds to return her body to Colombia for burial.

Police responded to a 911 call of an assault in progress at 4:15 a.m. at the couple’s apartment at 58-27 Van Cleef St. and discovered to victim with multiple stab wounds to her body, according to the NYPD.

EMS arrived and pronounced her dead at the scene.

“The sudden and unexpected death of my loving cousin Ximena Galindo due to domestic violence has left us speechless,” Alejandra Barraza wrote on her GoFundMe page. “This has been a tremendous loss for our family here in NY, as well as Colombia. She came to this country to help provide for her son in Colombia, who will now never see his mother again.”

Police recovered a knife at the scene and, while canvassing the area, responding officers apprehended 30-year-old Edwin Sarmiento, who was later confirmed to be the victim’s boyfriend. Sarmiento was charged with murder and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon.

“In order for her family to see her one last time, we will have to transport her body to Colombia, which will be very costly,” Barraza wrote. “So we’re asking for any small support that you can give us in order for her to be reunited with her family for the last time.”