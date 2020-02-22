Early morning fire kills one in Jamaica: NYPD

The Fire Marshal is investigating a residential fire that killed a 35-year-old woman in Jamaica early Saturday morning.

FDNY responded to a call regarding the fire inside a second-floor apartment in Jamaica Houses, located at 107-39 159 St. at 12:37 a.m. on Feb. 22. FDNY personnel — 12 units consisting of 60 fire and EMS personnel — arrived at the scene and extinguished the “all hands” fire by 1:05 a.m., according to the FDNY.

A subsequent search of the apartment led to the discovery of a woman, who was found unconscious and unresponsive. EMS arrived and pronounced the woman dead at the scene. The woman’s identity is being withheld pending proper family notification.

The Fire Marshal will determine the cause of the fire and the Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death. The investigation remains ongoing.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.