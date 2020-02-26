Thief steals $2,600 from elderly man in Resorts World Casino: NYPD

The NYPD is looking for a man who stole over $2,000 in cash out of the hands of an old man inside Resorts World Casino this month.

According to the police, on Sunday, Feb. 2, around 7 a.m., an unidentified man grabbed about $2,600 from a 91-year-old man inside Resorts World Casino, located at 110-00 Rockaway Blvd. in Jamaica.

Police recovered video of a man wanted for questioning in connection with the grand larceny.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.