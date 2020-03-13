York College volleyball star named CUNYAC Rookie of the Week

BY BENJAMIN MANDILE

David Heylinger Jr., a freshman outside hitter on the York College men’s volleyball team, was announced as the Rookie of the Week for matches played between Feb. 24 and March 1.

Heylinger Jr. set a personal best for himself in the Cardinal’s Feb. 26 match with a career high of 28 points along with 21 kills, four blocks and eight digs.

Heylinger Jr. is the first CUNYAC Rookie of the Week since 2016 when Jonathan Laio claimed the top spot, according to York Athletics. He is ranked 18th in the nation in aces per set, 29th in attacks per set (8.61) and 71st in points per set.

“He has been trained to have an all-around skills approach to the game which makes him valuable as a player to coaches,” said York College men’s volleyball head coach Andre M. Titus Jr.

While he has the ability to play any position on the court due to his time playing in high school in his native U.S. Virgin Island of St. Thomas, where his coach would have players play all of the positions, Heylinger Jr. enjoys his position as an outside hitter the most because that is where most of the game is decided, the volleyball star said.

Titus Jr. said that Heylinger Jr. is one of the best rookies at the moment and that over the next couple of years, he could eventually be named Player of the Year.

According to his coach, Heylinger Jr. not only performs well athletically, but also as a leader on the team

He motivates others and is able to teach and learn from others while keeping a calm demeanor, Titus Jr. said, adding that the freshman has strong determination toward his goals and that he doesn’t give up.

Heylinger Jr. said that in getting to where he is now he had to overcome obstacles getting into school.

Heylinger Jr. studies physical education and hopes to be a teacher after graduation. In his free time he enjoys playing sports including basketball.