Museum of the Moving Image closes through March 29

The Museum of the Moving Image announced Friday it would close from March 14 through March 29 in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

Carl Goodman, the museum’s executive director, said “the entire museum including all galleries will be closed, and all public programs scheduled during this period are canceled.”

“We’ve come to this decision out of an abundance of caution while considering the health and well-being of our staff and visitors foremost in mind,” he added.

Goodman said the museum would attempt to reschedule events that had been canceled and that tickets may be exchanged once programming resumes.

“We will continue to monitor the situation and will keep our community informed via email, website, and on social media platforms.”

Goodman said ticket holders will be contacted with information about their options, but they can also email visitorservices@movingimage.us for more information.