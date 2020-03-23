City schoolchildren to get three meals a day amidst coronavirus school shutdown

New York City schoolchildren will have access to three free meals a day at over 400 sites across the city — 70 of which are in Queens — starting Monday, March 23.

From 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on weekdays, the Department of Education will distribute grab-and-go meals to supplement the meals schoolchildren would have received had schools around the city not closed to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

No registration, ID or documentation is needed to pick up a meal. Parents, guardians or children can pick up one, two or all three of the meals for the day at the same time, but all meals must be eaten off premises.

To find a grab-and-go meal site, visit schools.nyc.gov/freemeals.

Daily menus are also available on the DOE site.