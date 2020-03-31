Queens Chamber of Commerce to hold virtual town hall for businesses impacted by COVID-19 crisis

As so many small businesses across the borough are being affected by restrictions brought on by the coronavirus crisis, the Queens Chamber of Commerce announced it will hold a virtual town hall meeting Thursday, April 2.

The city’s Department of Small Business Services will update participants on the latest resources available to assist during this crisis, which has had a devastating impact on the economy.

Umbrex, a virtual management consulting firm will share tips from their Pandemic Playbook designed to help small businesses through this challenge, and two business leaders who are on the front line will discuss how they have made adjustments to survive and share the coping skills they’ve enlisted to get them through the crisis.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has had a devastating impact on small businesses throughout Queens. As the oldest and largest business organization in Queens, the Queens Chamber is dedicated to helping businesses through this crisis,” Queens Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Thomas J. Grech said. “That includes letting them know what resources are available to them, and helping them to continue to operate through these difficult times. Small businesses are the lifeblood of our borough, we need to do everything in our power to assist them now.”

For more information and details on how you can participate in the virtual town hall, visit the Queens Chamber of Commerce EventBank page here.

The virtual town hall begins at 11 a.m.