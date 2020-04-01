Queens restaurants launch GoFundMe to raise money and provide meals for healthcare workers

A trio of Queens businesses is collaborating on a campaign to raise money to provide meals for those on the front lines of COVID-19.

Bourbon Street, One Station Plaza and Austin’s Ale House started “Food for the Fearless,” a fundraising effort that would allow the restaurants to provide “quality meals” for healthcare workers at hospitals in Queens, Manhattan and Long Island.

“Bourbon Street, One Station Plaza and Austin’s Ale House are dedicated to the support of the fearless physicians, registered nurses, physical therapists, physician assistants, nurse practitioners, respiratory therapists, and all other healthcare workers serving our community,” the group said in a statement on the GoFundMe page.

The group’s goal is to raise $50,000, which equates to “hundreds of meals” to various hospital units including NewYork-Presbyterian, Jamaica Hospital Medical Center and Northwell Health.

“Every $1000 raised will allow us to provide up to 100 meals to various local hospital units battling this pandemic as a modest symbol of our continued support and gratitude as a community,” said the group.

As of March 31, 214 donors have raised a total of $25,855.

To donate, visit the Food for the Fearless GoFundMe campaign.

Find the restaurants on their websites or social media:

Bourbon Street: Instagram, Facebook, Website

Austin’s Ale House: Instagram, Facebook, Website

One Station Plaza: Instagram, Facebook, Website