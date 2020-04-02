Coronavirus in NYC: City has nearly 46,000 positive cases as Queens total eclipses 15,000

The death toll from coronavirus in New York City jumped by more than 200 on Wednesday, according to city Health Department data.

As of 5 p.m. on Wednesday, 1,374 people in the city have died due to complications developed after contracting the novel coronavirus. Just 7 1/2 hours earlier, at 9:30 a.m. April, the city tallied 1,139 patients who succumbed to the illness.

The department reported this afternoon that they city now has 45,707 cases of the novel coronavirus.

Queens is still the borough with the highest number of coronavirus cases with 15,217 testing positive for the virus. Brooklyn comes in at a close second with 12, 274 cases, then the Bronx with 8,607, followed by Manhattan with 7,022 cases and then Staten Island with 2,552.