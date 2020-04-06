Man dies in collision after driving wrong way onto exit ramp of BQE in Woodside: NYPD

A man has died after driving his car in the wrong direction onto an exit ramp along the Brooklyn Queens Expressway in Woodside on Sunday, April 5.

Around 11:30 p.m., on Sunday, a 42-year-old man drove a 2005 Honda Accord onto the exit ramp at Exit 39W Queens Boulevard traveling in the wrong direction, according to police. He collided with the 33-year-old driver of a 2015 BMW 328i sedan and his 30-year-old front-seat passenger, police say.

EMS responded to the site of the crash to find the 42-year-old man dead at the scene.

The driver of the BMW sustained an injury to the leg and his passenger suffered a rib injury, but both remain in stable condition, according to the NYPD. The pair was transported to NYC Health & Hospitals/Elmhurst.

Both drivers remained at the scene after the crash.

The investigation remains ongoing.

This is the second fatal crash to occur near the 39W Queens Boulevard exit in two weeks.

On Monday, March 23, 35-year-old Jesse McCalip died after attempting to merge onto the BQE near the exit. A 20-year-old driver hit him from behind during the attempt and sent him and his car into the concrete wall along the shoulder.

McCalip was transported to NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst, where he was pronounced dead.