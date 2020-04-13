Mystery surrounds death of woman found in courtyard at Jamaica healthcare institute

Police are investigating the death of a woman who was found in a courtyard at a Jamaica healthcare school.

According to police, at 12:04 a.m. on April 13, officers responded to a 911 call of an unconscious woman in the courtyard of the New York Institute of Healthcare Careers, located at 89-44 162nd St. Upon their arrival, cops found a woman, who has yet to be identified, unconscious and unresponsive on a bench in the courtyard.

EMS responded to the location and pronounced the victim dead at the scene. Police noted that the victim did not have any obvious signs of trauma.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death. The investigation is ongoing.