Queens driver cuffed in fatal South Ozone Park crash

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A Queens man was charged in a car crash that left a man dead in South Ozone Park on Saturday.

Police responded to a 911 call regarding the vehicle collision at 109th Street and 107th Avenue just before 3 a.m. on April 18.

A preliminary investigation determined that 20-year-old Christopher Garcia, of 109th Street, was driving a 2020 Nissan Altima southbound on 109th Street when he struck a 2003 Nissan Maxima, operated by 21-year-old Satesh Permaul, of Liberty Avenue, who was traveling eastbound on 107th Street.

Permaul was taken to Jamaica Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Garcia was taken into custody at the scene and has been charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, according to authorities.

An investigation into the fatal crash is ongoing.