City DOE offering more halal meals at local schools during Ramadan

More halal meals will be distributed at 32 school sites in the city beginning today April 23, the Muslim holiday of Ramadan, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced.
Halal options are offered at the over 400 school sites offering grab-and-go meals and now 400,000 meals will be offered at school sites in neighborhoods with large Muslim communities, according to the mayor’s office.
“One of Ramadan’s most noble callings is to feed the hungry, ” said Mayor Bill de Blasio during his daily coronavirus press conference on Thursday. “It’s a crucial part of how the holiday is celebrated to remember to be there for those in need and that is now harder than ever.”
The city is adding extra halal meals in part to help Muslim New Yorkers who would normally depend on a mosque for a meal to break their daily fast during the month-long holiday.
About 100,000 extra halal meals will be distributed through food pantries and soup kitchens, the mayor said.
De Blasio reminded New Yorkers during the briefing that if anyone needs help with grab-and-go meals or home delivers to call 311 or to visit NYC.gov/getfood.
The schools with extra halal meals are:
Bronx
- PS/IS 194 – 2365 Waterbury Ave
- Fannie Lou Hamer Middle School – 1021 Jennings Street
- PS 47 – 1794 E 172nd St, The Bronx
- PS 106 Parkchester – 1514 Olmstead Avenue
- MS 127 (JHS 127) – 1560 Purdy St
Brooklyn
- PS 119 Amersfort – 3829 Avenue K.
- PS 159 Isaac Pitkin – 2781 Pitkin Ave.
- P.S. 179 Kensington – 202 Avenue C.
- JHS 062 Ditmas – 700 Cortelyou Rd.
- PS 217 – 1100 Newkirk Ave
- PS 139 – 330 Rugby Rd
- PS 170 – 619 72nd St.
- PS 253 – 601 Oceanview Ave.
- PS/IS 104 – 9115 5th Ave.
Manhattan
- PS 36 – 123 Morningside Dr.
- PS 192 – 500 W 138th St.
- PS 4 – 504 W 158th St.
- PS 8 – 465 W 167th St.
- MS 528 – 180 Wadsworth Ave.
- JHS 52 – 650 Academy St.
Queens
- IS 238 – 88-15 182nd St, Hollis,
- PS 69 – 77-02 37th Ave, Jackson Heights
- IS 210 – 9311 101st Ave, Ozone Park
- IS 137 – 10915 98th St, Ozone Park
- PS 100 – 111-11 118th St, South Ozone Park
- JHS 217 Queens – 85-05 144th St, Jamaica
- Hillcrest High School – 160-05 Highland Ave, Jamaica
- Thomas Edison High School – 165-65 84th Ave, Jamaica
- PS 117 – 8515 143rd St, Jamaica.
Staten Island
- Curtis High School – 105 Hamilton Ave, Staten Island
- PS 22 – 1860 Forest Ave, Staten Island
- CSI High School – 100 Essex Drive, Staten Island