City DOE offering more halal meals at local schools during Ramadan

More halal meals will be distributed at 32 school sites in the city beginning today April 23, the Muslim holiday of Ramadan, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced.

Halal options are offered at the over 400 school sites offering grab-and-go meals and now 400,000 meals will be offered at school sites in neighborhoods with large Muslim communities, according to the mayor’s office.

“One of Ramadan’s most noble callings is to feed the hungry, ” said Mayor Bill de Blasio during his daily coronavirus press conference on Thursday. “It’s a crucial part of how the holiday is celebrated to remember to be there for those in need and that is now harder than ever.”

The city is adding extra halal meals in part to help Muslim New Yorkers who would normally depend on a mosque for a meal to break their daily fast during the month-long holiday.

About 100,000 extra halal meals will be distributed through food pantries and soup kitchens, the mayor said.

De Blasio reminded New Yorkers during the briefing that if anyone needs help with grab-and-go meals or home delivers to call 311 or to visit NYC.gov/getfood.

The schools with extra halal meals are:

Bronx

PS/IS 194 – 2365 Waterbury Ave

Fannie Lou Hamer Middle School – 1021 Jennings Street

PS 47 – 1794 E 172nd St, The Bronx

PS 106 Parkchester – 1514 Olmstead Avenue

MS 127 (JHS 127) – 1560 Purdy St

Brooklyn

PS 119 Amersfort – 3829 Avenue K.

PS 159 Isaac Pitkin – 2781 Pitkin Ave.

P.S. 179 Kensington – 202 Avenue C.

JHS 062 Ditmas – 700 Cortelyou Rd.

PS 217 – 1100 Newkirk Ave

PS 139 – 330 Rugby Rd

PS 170 – 619 72nd St.

PS 253 – 601 Oceanview Ave.

PS/IS 104 – 9115 5th Ave.

Manhattan

PS 36 – 123 Morningside Dr.

PS 192 – 500 W 138th St.

PS 4 – 504 W 158th St.

PS 8 – 465 W 167th St.

MS 528 – 180 Wadsworth Ave.

JHS 52 – 650 Academy St.

Queens

IS 238 – 88-15 182nd St, Hollis,

PS 69 – 77-02 37th Ave, Jackson Heights

IS 210 – 9311 101st Ave, Ozone Park

IS 137 – 10915 98th St, Ozone Park

PS 100 – 111-11 118th St, South Ozone Park

JHS 217 Queens – 85-05 144th St, Jamaica

Hillcrest High School – 160-05 Highland Ave, Jamaica

Thomas Edison High School – 165-65 84th Ave, Jamaica

PS 117 – 8515 143rd St, Jamaica.

Staten Island