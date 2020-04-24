Woman found dead in Woodside home with trauma to her body: NYPD

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Cops are investigating the death of a 78-year-old woman whose body was found inside a residence in Woodside on Friday morning.

On April 24, around 8 a.m., police responded to a 911 call of an unconscious woman inside 67-14 41st Ave., according to the NYPD. They arrived to find the 78-year-old unconscious and unresponsive with trauma to her body, police say.

She was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS personnel. The medical examiner will determine the cause of her death.

The investigation is ongoing. Police have withheld her identity, pending family notification.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.