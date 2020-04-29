Burglar steals 50 car keys from Kings Auto World in Laurelton: NYPD

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The NYPD is looking for a person wanted in connection with the burglary of a used car dealership in Laurelton earlier this month.

On Sunday, April 19, around 3:20 a.m., an unidentified person broke a small glass window on the front door of Kings Auto World, located at 185-26 Merrick Blvd., according to the police.

After breaking in, the individual stole 50 car keys before driving off in a dark-colored sedan, according to the NYPD.

The suspect drove back to Kings Auto World and hour later and tried to remove chains from the security gates but was unsuccessful and fled again, police say.

Police recovered video of the individual at the location of the burglary.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.