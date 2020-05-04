City Harvest wants you to donate your lunch money to help feed New York’s hungry

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

With millions of New Yorkers in financial peril due to the COVID-19 pandemic, City Harvest is working hard to ensure none of them go hungry. But they need your help.

City Harvest announced Monday the launch of its annual “Skip Lunch Fight Hunger” campaign, asking New Yorkers to contribute what they would normally spend on a takeout lunch to the nonprofit organization.

The 2019 campaign helped feed more than 58,000 children across New York City for the entire summer. A $15 donation will help feed 55 children for a day, according to City Harvest.

You can donate any amount to the Skip Lunch Fight Hunger program by texting LUNCH to 20222.

Moreover, Danone North America — the White Plains-based food manufacturer which makes Dannon yogurt, Silk soy milk and other products — is matching all text donations up to $100,000.

Children, adults and companies across the city are also invited to participate in City Harvest’s “Draw Hope to Drive Hope” promotional campaign. You can download from City Harvest’s website one of four illustrations of the nonprofit’s trucks and color or draw them. Email your illustrations to drawhope@cityharvest.org when completed.

City Harvest serves millions of New Yorkers every year who are living in food insecurity. During the coronavirus pandemic, it has increased its operations to help the thousands of New Yorkers impoverished as a result of job losses related to business closures.

For more information, visit cityharvest.org.

This story originally appeared on amny.com.