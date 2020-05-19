Flushing-based window and door company earns recognition for 30 years of business

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Governor Andrew Cuomo and Mayor Bill de Blasio presented certificates of recognition to a Flushing-based window and door company that is celebrating its 30th anniversary.

Crystal Window & Door Systems, founded by Taiwanese immigrant Thomas Chen, opened its doors in 1990 and has since grown to one of the largest window manufactures in the country.

“Crystal is truly a story of perseverance, hard work, and most of all, vision,” said Steve Chen, the president of Crystal Windows and son of the company’s founder. “We saw opportunities to serve the construction market with quality window products, and Crystal has certainly fulfilled that vision and beyond.”

Crystal Window began as a commercial storefront in Queens. It employees over 700 people and has factories in New York, California, Pennsylvania, Missouri and Illinois

The company held an anniversary celebration earlier this year for their employees and says they will continue the celebrations once public health conditions permit them to do so.