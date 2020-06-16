Suozzi distributes PPE to residents across northeast Queens

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Congressman Tom Suozzi made four stops in northeast Queens on June 12 to distribute more than 10,000 pieces of personal protective equipment (PPE), including masks donated by the city, to residents and civic groups in his district.

As the region emerges from under the shadow of the coronavirus, Suozzi stressed the importance of following social distancing guidelines and wearing a mask so that New York can continue to “crush the curve.”

“As New York City enters Phase 1 of reopening, we must maintain social distancing and wear masks,” Suozzi said. “I am proud to partner with my friends in the South Asian community and civic associations, such as We Love Whitestone, to deliver much-needed PPE to the residents of Queens. Together, we will keep the curve flat and get through this.”

The congressman’s afternoon started at the Veterans of Foreign Wars in Bellerose, where he distributed more than 6,000 pieces of PPE, meeting with several groups including veterans and representatives from the South Asian community, including several members of the Sikh community.

Suozzi then stopped in Whitestone to check in on some small businesses, including Cascon Bakery and Tony’s Beechhurst Deli, to see how the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) programs helped them as the city has entered Phase One of reopening.

While in Whitestone, Suozzi joined the civic association, We Love Whitestone, in distributing PPE at Immanuel Lutheran Church, meeting with the pastor and members of the congregation.

Suozzi’s afternoon concluded at the North Shore Towers in Floral Park where he distributed 3,000 pieces of PPE to the residents and employees.

Suozzi has previously helped distribute thousands of pieces of much-needed PPE to residents in Queens at both Commonpoint Queens Sam Field Center and the Bay Terrace Association of Co-ops. The PPE was donated by the city and Long Island Laboring Against COVID-19 (LILAC), a student-led charitable organization, spearheaded by Sabrina Guo, a freshman at Syosset High School.