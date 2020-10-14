Bay Terrace Shopping Center to host blood drive Thursday – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The New York Blood Center will host a blood drive at the Bay Terrace Shopping Center on Thursday, Oct. 15.

The blood drive, happening from 1 to 7 p.m. at 212-51 26th Ave., in Bayside, hopes to offset both a seasonal and circumstantial blood shortage in New York.

The COVID-19 pandemic has greatly reduced the number of donations the New York Blood Center has received this year, according to the group. The shortage has also been exacerbated by the summer, one of the slowest seasons for blood donations.

While appointments to donate blood aren’t required, they are strongly encouraged. Appointments can be made here.

All donors and staff are required to follow COVID-19 guidelines including universal mask wearing and social distancing. Donors will also have their temperature taken.

Blood can not be donated if the donor has received a positive COVID-19 test in the past 14 days or if they are currently on self-quarantine restrictions.

For more information, potential donors can email mmcaffrey@nybc.org or call 516-478-5013.