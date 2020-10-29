Queens congressman distributes PPE across the borough – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Congressman Tom Suozzi went on a personal protective equipment (PPE) distribution tour across Queens earlier this week.

On Monday, Oct. 26 and Tuesday, Oct. 27, Suozzi handed out over 10,000 pieces of PPE to residents, hospitals and community groups across Queens.

He made stops throughout the borough, including at the Korean Church of Queens in Elmhurst, St. Mary’s Hospital for Children in Bayside, Commonpoint Queens in Little Neck and the Queens County Farm Museum in Glen Oaks.

The distributed masks were donated by the City of New York.

Suozzi’s donation at Commonpoint Queens marked an important milestone for the community group.

Tuesday, Oct. 27 marked the one millionth pound of food distributed by the group since the start of the pandemic in March. In celebration of their efforts, acting Queens Borough President Sharon Lee declared Oct. 27 Commonpoint Queens Day.

“In such a dangerous time, Commonpoint’s staff and volunteers risked their lives to get food delivered to our home-bound elders and families,” Lee said. “This has truly been an amazing team effort, so we declare October 27th as Commonpoint Queens Day.”

Suozzi also praised the organization for their work during COVID-19.

“Thank you, thank you, thank you Commonpoint Queens for delivering so many meals to the elderly and other vulnerable neighbors in our community. Working together and looking after neighbors and one another, we will get through this,” Suozzi said.