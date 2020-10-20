Travel within greater New York area should be avoided if possible: Cuomo – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

With spikes in COVID-19 infection rates hitting New Jersey and Connecticut, Governor Andrew Cuomo, while offering support, said tentatively on Tuesday that travel between the three should be avoided if possible.

Ceding that enforcing travel advisory guidelines begins and ends at airports essentially, Cuomo admitted that the economic impacts of preventing people from going across state lines for work could negatively impact the economy which his administration is focused on reopening.

“There’s no practical way to quarantine New York from New Jersey and Connecticut; there are just too many interchanges, too many interconnections, there are too many people who live in one place and work in the other. It would have a disastrous effect on the economy,” Cuomo said. “So we’re going to be talking to Connecticut and New Jersey to see how we can help them with their spikes, and also talk to them about making it clear that to an extent, if travel between the states is not essential, it should be avoided.”

While New Jersey and Connecticut meet the criteria to be added to the state’s travel advisory list requiring a 14-day quarantine for anyone crossing state lines, they will not be added to the 43 existing states.

According to Cuomo, New Yorkers can expect more information and possibly guidelines on traveling within the Tri-State region on Wednesday.

This story originally appeared on amny.com.