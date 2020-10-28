Woman found dead in Flushing: NYPD – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Police are investigating the death of a woman whose body was found in Flushing earlier this week.

On Tuesday, Oct. 27, around 10:15 a.m., police arrived to 3292 Linden Pl., to find the woman lying face down in the pavement, according to the NYPD.

The woman, who police say is in her 30s, was unconscious and unresponsive. EMS personnel took her to Flushing Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The woman, whose name is being withheld until her family is properly notified, showed no signs of trauma, according to the authorities. The medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Correction: An earlier version of this story listed the neighborhood as Howard Beach. It was in Flushing. We regret this error.