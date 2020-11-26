Commonpoint Queens, Ponce Bank team up to feed those in need during Thanksgiving – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Commonpoint Queens and Ponce Bank prepared and packaged 200 Thanksgiving dishes for Queens residents in need this holiday season.

The packages, filled with side dishes made to be cooked at home, went to homebound seniors, single-parent households and other people in need.

“We thank Ponce Bank for their support of our efforts to meet the needs of community members in need,” said Danielle Ellman, the CEO of Commonpoint Queens. “We are very grateful for their support and acknowledgment of the importance of our mission and efforts to serve the community during this pandemic. Because of their support more than 150 individuals and families will have enough to eat this Thanksgiving.”

The holiday food distribution was just one part of Commonpoint Queens’ plans to feed those in need in the borough.

Earlier this month, the nonprofit delivered Thanksgiving meals to 150 families enrolled in its program at Martin Van Buren High School.

Commonpoint Queens also boasts three food pantries in the borough. Its Forest Hills location (108-13 67th Rd.) is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Its Little Neck location (58-25 Little Neck Pkwy.) is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until noon, and its Elmhurst location (77-17 Queens Blvd.) is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

In order to receive food at the pantries, you must give your date of birth and driver’s license or non-driver ID number.