Cops search for man who destroyed lawmaker's holiday decorations in Corona – QNS.com

The NYPD is looking for the grinch who tore down more than $3,000 worth of Christmas decorations outside of a City Councilman’s office in Corona earlier this month.

On Saturday, Dec. 5, around 8 p.m., an unidentified man walked up to Councilman Francisco Moya’s district office, located at 106-01 Corona Ave., and ripped down decorations that were mounted to the front door, according to the NYPD.

After destroying the festive decorations, valued at around $3,700, the man took off on foot, cops said.

The vandalism was one of two incidents to occur in Corona within the span of a weekend.

The same night, a winter wonderland inside of William F. Moore Park — also sponsored by Moya — was destroyed by an unidentified vandal.

Holes had been punched in the tree of lights, others were bent to the ground and lights and ornaments had been smashed, according to the lawmaker.

“We need peace, not vandalism in our neighborhoods. If the issue is with me, that’s one thing, it’s another thing to want to destroy the artwork outside my district office and vandalize the Winter Wonderland installation at William F. Moore Park that had so much work, resources and love put into for our community,” Moya said after the destruction had been discovered. “We are not going to let this bring down our spirits and I am grateful for the outpouring of support from the community looking to help restore the damage. We are going to build it back bigger and better.”

Police describe the suspect from the district office incident as a man between 20 and 30 years old.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspect is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.