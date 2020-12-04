Katch Astoria collects hundreds of grocery bags for Hour Children food pantry – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Katch Astoria, a popular gastropub, hosted a food drive to donate to the Hour Children’s food pantry, helping them provide food for the residents of the community.

In collaboration with Athens Park Tree Committee and Powhatan and Pocahontas Democratic Club, Katch Astoria, located at 31-19 Newtown Ave., began collecting non-perishable food items prior to Thanksgiving Day.

Roseann McSorley, owner of the eatery and a local business advocate, said they collected more than 300 bags of food items by Dec. 2, and will have another 300 for Hour Children by the end of the week.

“It is a good cause and provides an opportunity to feed those in need in our community,” she said. “There’s so much need.”

McSorley said donors are welcome to drop off items at Katch — such as canned fish and chicken, low sodium beef stew, peanut butter, canned fruit and vegetables, brown rice, whole grain pasta, juice, and/or canned and dried beans — so they can distribute it to Hour Children.

Hour Children, located at 36-11 12th St. in Long Island City, is dedicated to helping “incarcerated and formerly incarcerated women and their children successfully rejoin the community, reunify with their families, and build healthy, independent, and secure lives.”