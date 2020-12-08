Quantcast
Man dies after being shot in the head in Ozone Park: NYPD – QNS.com
Police & Fire

Man dies after being shot in the head in Ozone Park: NYPD

AvatarBy
0
comments
Posted on
Photo via Getty Images

A 22-year-old man is dead after being shot in the head in Ozone Park on Monday.

Police received a call on Monday, Dec. 7, around 9:50 p.m., about the shooting in front of 90-04 Liberty Ave. Cops arrived to find the 22-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his head, according to the NYPD.

EMS personnel rushed the man to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The identity of the man is being withheld until his family is properly notified.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

About the Author

Upcoming Events

Submit an Event

View All Events…

Latest News

Partner with us to support local news

Learn More

Submit an Event

Got a hot tip for our calendar? Tell us about it!

Submit now!

Related Articles

More from Around New York