Man dies after being shot in the head in Ozone Park: NYPD – QNS.com

A 22-year-old man is dead after being shot in the head in Ozone Park on Monday.

Police received a call on Monday, Dec. 7, around 9:50 p.m., about the shooting in front of 90-04 Liberty Ave. Cops arrived to find the 22-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his head, according to the NYPD.

EMS personnel rushed the man to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The identity of the man is being withheld until his family is properly notified.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.