St. John's Medical Group to open new practice in Rockaway Park – QNS.com

St. John’s Medical Group will expand its health care offerings in the Rockaways with the opening of a new outpatient medical practice in Rockaway Park this month.

The new facility, located at 105-38 Rockaway Beach Blvd. offers community members outpatient medical care and will open in three phases.

On Thursday Dec. 3, the facility’s official opening, the practice will begin offering adult and pediatric dermatology, adult endocrinology, behavioral health care and primary care.

In spring 2021, the facility will add cardiology, general surgery, neurology, additional primary care and vascular surgery to its list of services.

In the fall of 2021, the medical practice will add the Margaret O. Carpenter Women’s Health Center and add 3-D mammography, breast surgery, gynecology/oncology, imaging, maternal fetal medicine, nutrition, OB-GYN and urogynecology to its repertoire.

In addition to the expanded services, the new practice will be staffed by a host of new staff, including primary care clinicians Dr. Vladislav Chernyshenko, Dr. Yating Lee and Nurse Practitioner Victoria Backus, pediatric and adult dermatologist Dr. Louis Siegel; adult endocrinologist Dr. Sophia Galustian; and social worker Jamie Svenson.

Dr. Sharon Koehler, a breast surgeon, will join the practice in January when the practice begins offering breast surgery.

To schedule and appointment for primary care, dermatology, endocrinology or behavioral health services, call 718-318-3434.