Queens councilman celebrates Maspeth street co-naming of late deacon – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

City Councilman Robert Holden celebrated the street co-naming after the late Deacon David Ciorciari with his family members on Saturday, Jan. 23 in Maspeth.

The street, 61st Street and Maspeth Avenue, was co-named “Deacon David Ciorciari Way,” in honor of the deacon of the St. Stanislaus Kostka Church who died of 9/11-related illness at the age of 61 in 2018.

His family, who have advocated for the street co-naming since 2019, were there to celebrate the moment, including Ciorciari’s wife Eileen Beattie Ciorciari, their daughters Nicole and Annamarie, granddaughter Cadence as well as other family members of the St. Stanislaus Kostka Church.

Eileen presented the co-naming petition during a Community Board 5 meeting in 2019.

“He devoted his life to trying to make the world a better place. He did a lot of community work by doing religious things: Baptizing children in the schools as well as visiting the homebound in nursing homes,” she said. “My family and I would like to have a street co-named in David’s honor as he lived a life of service.”

David Ciorciari spent 20 years with NYPD, and was instrumental in the creation of the Runaway Investigation Unit of the Missing Persons Squad. He then spent 17 years as an investigator with the Special Commissioner of Investigations for the New York City School District. The last 10 years of his life were spent as a Deacon in the Diocese of Brooklyn and Queens, serving at St. Stanislaus Kostka Church and the Church of Our Lady of Victory in Manhattan.

Holden said he was “proud” to officially co-name the street after Deacon Ciorciari.