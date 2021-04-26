At Home store opens first New York City location at Rego Center mall

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

At Home, a major national home goods store, opened its first New York City location at the Rego Center mall on Wednesday, April 21.

The new store is located on the second floor of the mall, located at 61-35 Junction Boulevard in Rego Park. It will operate Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m to 9 p.m. Curbside pickup and delivery is available.

The Texas-based retail chain store, with more than 200 locations across the country, is known for its unique take on home decor.

At Home sells up to 50,000 home decor items for every room, style and budget, including furniture, rugs, wall art and housewares to tabletop, patio and holiday decorations. Hundreds of new items arrive each week to offer shoppers fresh inspiration and new collections from interior designers.

The store offered gift cards to the first 50 visitors who registered for their Insider Perks program.

“We are thrilled to open our first New York City store in the borough of Queens,” Chairman and CEO Lee Bird said. “Our customers have been asking us to bring At Home to this area for some time and we continue to look for other locations in the Tri-State area so everyone can affordably make their house a home.”

At Home signed a 10-year lease for 130,000 square feet at the shopping center last year, according to the Real Deal. The store takes the place of Kohl’s, which shuttered in 2019.

At Home joins fellow popular furniture store IKEA, which opened in January after some delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic.