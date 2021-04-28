United Skates to host grand opening at the Shops at Atlas Park this Friday

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Get ready to roll, as an outdoor roller skating rink is coming to the Shops at Atlas Park on Friday, April 30.

United Skates of America, an Ohio-based family roller skating center with locations across the country, has officially announced it will bring a summer outdoor rink to the shopping center, located at 8000 Cooper Ave. in Glendale.

To celebrate, they will host a grand opening weekend from Friday, April 30 to Sunday, May 2.

The roller skating rink is located on the landscaped courtyard at the center of the mall, and is already set up with plastic tiles.

According to their website, United Skates plans special events for kids and family throughout the year.

“If you’re looking for an amazing time packed with family fun … come to United Skates and discover our next special event planned just for you,” their website reads.

They are also currently hiring individuals for their team, with more information on how to apply on their Facebook page, United Skates at Atlas Park, and website.

Tickets are already on sale and must be purchased in advance to guarantee admission. Admissions vary per session, but start at $12.00 per person, with skate rentals at $6. Participants can bring their own skates. Sessions are typically an hour and a half.

All children ages 17 and under must be accompanied by an adult chaperone that is 25 or older. There is maximum of three children per adult.

United Skates says they take many steps to ensure a “clean, fun, friendly and safe skating experience.” In adherence to the city’s COVID-19 guidelines, they will perform temperature checks upon check in, have stations available for sanitizing, encourage social distancing throughout the area, close the area between sessions for cleaning and sanitizing and encourage masks for guests and staff at all times.

Peter DeLucia, property manager of the Shops at Atlas Park, said they are excited to open the new attraction as they celebrate their 15th anniversary.

“The Shops at Atlas Park is excited to offer a new roller skating experience to our shoppers, not only this summer but for years to come,’ DeLucia said. “United Skates provides an elevated roller skating rink setting and is taking precautions to ensure the health and wellness of its skaters.”

To purchase tickets, click here, or visit United Skates’ website at www.unitedskates.com/atlaspark.

See below a list of their May roller skating schedule.