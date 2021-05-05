Newly opened ABLE Aesthetics & Wellness in Forest Hills offers holistic healing

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

ABLE Aesthetics & Wellness, which offers the latest in holistic healing for all ages, celebrated its grand opening in Forest Hills on May 4.

For owner Sepideh Peykar, who holds a doctorate in physical therapy, opening a wellness center is a dream come true. Peykar said that she usually had to refer patients to other specialists, but having everything under one roof allows her to offer clients treatment options for mind, body and spirit at once.

Her center uses the latest holistic healing methods with a compassionate approach in a caring, non-judgmental environment.

The evaluation process for new clients takes about an hour to establish a comprehensive treatment plan, which costs $99. But future clients who join the center’s VIP text club receive the consultation for free by texting “Holistic” to 57838.

Peykar explained that she uses CranioSacral Therapy to treat chronic issues, among other treatments.

“CranioSacral Therapy works on the connective tissue that covers the brain, the spinal cord, all organs, the bones, the muscles, ligaments, tendons. When there is pain — connective tissue that is either twisted, just not sitting straight — I don’t use any pressure, just a gentle touch. I iron it out,” Peykar said.

She is also a reiki master and trained in other forms of energy healing, which she uses if the client, who remains fully dressed during the treatment, feels comfortable.

Peykar shared that the center was designed based on the feng shui philosophy, a practice from ancient China, which uses energy forces to establish a harmonious environment.

Clients will certainly feel at ease as soon as they enter the airy first floor, which offers a comfortable, spacious and tastefully furnished waiting area, a large physical therapy treatment room and a future lecture room. The wall colors are soothing, sporadically interrupted with paintings — the design adhering to the feng shui theory.

The center focuses on the healing of physical, emotional and spiritual issues. The all-women team provides a variety of treatment options, including massage therapy and acupuncture, psychotherapy for couples and treating trauma, as well as facial treatments, including Botox, PepFactor and fillers.

Dr. Natalie Guillaume, who received a clinical doctorate in pain management and oncology from Bastyr University, and holds a master of science in acupuncture, shared that she received additional training in China, Japan and Hong Kong.

“Acupuncture is so effective as internal medicine. I see these very symbiotic relationships in healing which is why we’re getting good results. We’re seeing post-stroke patients getting acupuncture, getting cranial stimulation, doing soaks, taking their herbs and also seeing the neurologist,” Guillaume said. “So, hopefully, with this kind of concept bringing acupuncture and Chinese medicine more excessively and more integratively, people will understand it’s not one of those, ‘Hey, you want to try it out.'”

She also provides Korean acupuncture, which uses fewer needles than in Chinese acupuncture —typically four — usually inserted in the face.

Massage therapist Meryl Resnick has been a therapist for over 20 years and is experienced in Swedish massage, deep tissue massage and sports massage.

“A lot of people come in pain. I’ve done a lot of work with people with neck pain or back pain and knee pain. I’m also doing craniosacral therapy. So it’s integrative,” Resnick said. “It’s a body, mind therapy, and it’s really relaxing, and it works.”

Dr. Rebecca Obedian specializes in Botox and Juvederm. Her motto is “less is more” for a natural, fresher and well-rested look. She said that she always suggests to her patients to start with the area that bothers them the most and then take it from there.

Obedian emphasized that she only uses Allergan’s Botox, which she said is the best product on the market.

“You want to be able to go out, and no one says, ‘Oh, she’s Botoxed up.’ You want to look natural, but a fresher you, a younger you,” Obedian said. “You want someone say, ‘She went on vacation. She looks so good.'”

Brendan Leavy, business development manager of the Queens Chamber of Commerce, thanked Sepideh Peykar for being a member and providing preventative medicine and health.

Leavy explained that the 1,300 members strong organization supports small and large businesses.

“We’re a nonprofit, and our whole job is to support businesses and tell the elected [officials] to stop making it tough to do business in Queens and New York City. So we advocate for the businesses,” Leavy said. “We’re happy to support you, whether you’re for-profit or nonprofit. We love businesses. You’re bringing jobs.”

Avi Cyperstein, City Council candidate for District 29, said he was thrilled to see a woman take a chance during the pandemic and open her own business.

“It’s a business that is not only going to give support and inspiration to other women, but it also is a place where people can come to get better and healthier. And that’s a beautiful thing,” Cyperstein said. “I think we should all give it a shot and use this as a form of inspiration to take chances.”