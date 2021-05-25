Middle Village councilman holds free pet food giveaway, to host free neutering event this weekend

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Councilman Robert Holden continues to hosts events for furry friends in the 30th Council District.

Holden, a longtime animal welfare advocate, hosted a pet food giveaway at his district office, located at 64-69 Dry Harbor Rd. in Middle Village on Saturday, May 24. The event was held in partnership with the Animal Care Centers of NYC.

Holden was joined by some volunteers who helped give out some free chow to community members as well as reusable bags and personal protective equipment like masks and hand sanitizer.

In a Facebook post following the event, Holden said it was “wonderful” to see constituents stop by, “especially the furry ones!”

“Our pet food giveaway was a great success,” Holden wrote. “Our pets are part of our families. No one should have to give up their pet because of the cost of food and other supplies, as many of us still struggle through the pandemic.”

The councilman, who hosted a pet adoption event the week prior, will host another pet-themed community event this weekend.

On Saturday, May 29, Holden’s office will hold a a free spay and neutering clinic in partnership with Animal Care Centers of NYC and The Toby Project.

The event will take place at Rosemary’s Playground, located at Woodward Avenue and Woodbine Street, by appointment. To be eligible for an appointment, interested community members must call Councilman Holden’s office at 718-366-3900.

For more information, see the event flyer.