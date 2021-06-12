Queens Symphony Orchestra to perform live in Woodhaven, Howard Beach this month

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

As New York City begins to reopen as the COVID-19 pandemic wanes, a local south Queens’ lawmaker has announced two concerts that will help bring culture back to the area later this month.

City Councilman Eric Ulrich announced two Queens Symphony Orchestra concerts on the horizon, sponsored by his office.

The performances will take place at All Saints Episcopal Church in Woodhaven on Thursday, June 17, and at Russo’s on the Bay in Howard Beach on Wednesday, June 30. Both concerts will begin at 7 p.m.

“I couldn’t be more happy to announce that we will be able to have the Queens Symphony Orchestra concerts this year.” Ulrich said. “After the incredibly tough year that everyone has had, it is so great that we can get back to these events that bring so much joy to the community”

For many of his constituents, the concerts will be the first time to experience live music since the pandemic began. The two themes for the concerts are “Baroque to the Beatles” and a special performance of an Opera.

“It’s with tremendous pleasure and thanks that the Queens Symphony Orchestra is one of the first performing arts organizations to emerge from the pandemic performing to a live audience,” Queens Symphony Orchestra Executive Director Deborah Surdi said. “We thank Councilman Ulrich for his continued support and we’re looking forward to bringing these wonderful concerts to the community.”

The doors open for the June 17 concert at 6:30 p.m., and at 6:00 p.m. for the June 30concert. Both performances are free of charge and open to the public.

You may RSVP to the concert by calling Ulrich’s district office at (718) 738-1083 or emailing jedonohue@council.nyc.gov.