Community celebrates long-awaited repairs of ‘worst street’ in Queens

Queens leaders on July 15 celebrated the repaving of and repairs to the “worst street” in the borough after years of community complaints and neglect.

The infamous Braddock Avenue is a major thoroughfare that runs between Hillside Avenue and Cross Island Parkway, which had been plagued with potholes and eroded infrastructure. After years of disrepair, the Departments of Design and Construction, Environmental Protection and Transportation collaborated to repave 260 feet of sanitary sewer and replace 510 feet of water main along Braddock Avenue between Billings and Ransom Streets.

Representatives from the three city agencies joined elected officials and local civic leader near Breininger Park for a celebratory ribbon-cutting on the now smooth streets of Braddock.

“I often referred to Braddock Avenue as the worst street in Queens because of its terrible condition,” Councilman Barry Grodenchik said. “But now, we can celebrate its repaving, thanks to the advocacy of local civic organizations and the hard work of the New York City Department of Transportation, the New York City Department of Design and Construction and the New York City Department of Environmental Protection.”

Braddock Avenue is one of many local streets that the DDC, DEP and DOT are working on as part of a $58 million project meant to improve street conditions, fix flooding issues and upgrade aging infrastructure.

Prior to the road resurfacing project, DDC and DEP worked with DOT to complete the infrastructure on Braddock Avenue to avoid having to rip out the roadway again.

“QCB13 is extremely pleased by the leadership taken by Council member Barry S. Grodenchik in getting the relevant parties on the same page for this important thoroughfare in Bellerose to get repaved,” said Mark McMillan, district manager of Queens Community Board 13. “It has been a moonscape for too many years, damaging cars, trucks and buses that have the unfortunate experience of having to drive on this roadway. Residents and businesses can finally have the benefit of Braddock Avenue as a smooth street in their neighborhood.”