Educational summer camp in Jamaica offer kids a chance to reconnect

After a difficult school year, students in southeast Queens are reconnecting with each other and fighting pandemic-related learning loss at the YMCA of Greater New York’s Jamaica STEAM summer day camp.

On Wednesday, July 28, Councilwoman Adrienne Adams toured the camp that educates students about science, technology, engineering, arts and math (STEAM) while providing fun summer activities.

“This past school year has been challenging for our students, parents and teachers, which underscores the importance of summer programs like the STEAM day camp to engage our young people in hands-on learning and educational activities,” Adams said. “I am grateful to the YMCA of Greater New York, AT&T and all of our community partners who worked together to make this summer experience possible for our students.”

The STEAM Summer Camp is supported by a $100,000 gift from AT&T, which provides 70 percent camp scholarships for children from low-income families who could otherwise not afford to send them to camp. As part of its support, AT&T has challenged other New York businesses and individual New Yorkers to donate to NY Forever’s Summer Camp Project, which supports YMCA summer day camps across the five boroughs.

“The pandemic has disrupted New Yorkers’ lives in unimaginable ways, especially upending the way our kids learn and socialize. This summer, we are honored to help New York’s kids enjoy their time off and catch up with their STEAM education,” said Patricia Jacobs, president of AT&T’s northern region. “We are so excited to join Council member Adrienne Adams and our partners at the YMCA today to tour their STEAM summer camp and see firsthand kids acquiring new skills and preparing for the academic year ahead.”

The YMCA’s STEAM summer day camps, which started in mid-July, offer kids hands-on learning experiences at zoos, museums and botanical gardens that will enrich their STEAM education, while providing important opportunities to socialize with other kids and de-stress after a difficult school year.

“As a critical hub for each of the communities we serve, the Y has played an important role in New York City’s recovery, especially when it comes to children and working families,” YMCA of Greater New York President and CEO Sharon Greenberger said. “We’ve provided emergency childcare, hosted learning labs and empowered children with opportunities like our STEAM camps, where they get to explore our world. But none of that would have been possible without the advocacy of elected officials like Council member Adrienne Adams and the generous support of our partners like AT&T. We’re thankful for their vision, partnership and commitment to the Y’s mission.”

For more information on NY Forever’s Summer Camp Project, visit its website at ymcanyc.org.

“I encourage our businesses and community members to take part in the Summer Camp Project to provide similar opportunities for young people throughout New York City,” Adams said.

For nearly 170 years, the YMCA of Greater New York has been helping New Yorkers reach their full potential. As the city’s leading nonprofit community service and wellness organization, the Y empowers community members — no matter who they are or where they are from — by providing access and opportunities to learn, grow and thrive.