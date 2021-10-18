PHOTOS: Residents join annual Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk in Flushing Meadows Corona Park

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Hundreds gathered for the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk at Flushing Meadows Corona Park on Sunday, Oct. 17.

Queens residents joined the 1.8-mile walk that began at the Promenade of Industry and Universe Court in Flushing Meadows Corona Park, in order to help raise awareness and funds for breast cancer research.

Sunday’s participants gathered with their teams in the morning, wearing different shades of pink and sporting decorative outfits. They then walked around the fountain, toward the Unisphere, then over the highway to loop around and finish outside Arthur Ashe Stadium on Avenue of the Americas.

Molly Dougherty, the event lead, said the community event helps bring together people who are or have been affected by breast cancer.

“They can be survivors. They can be walking in honor of someone. They could be here with a family member or a loved one or a friend, all here for one main cause, and that is the fight against breast cancer,” Dougherty said. “One day we are going to find that cure. And we’re really here just to cheer on our survivors and to remember those who have lost their battle, unfortunately.”

Resorts World New York (RWNY) partnered with the American Cancer Society for the annual Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk.

This year’s event holds special meaning for the RWNY team, as they walked in honor of former team member Tonia Schieren, who lost her fight against cancer in 2019. They also donated $10,000 to the American Cancer Society in Schieren’s memory.

“Tonia Schieren was a friend to everyone. She was always happy, always smiling, and never took anything in life for granted. She is truly missed and would have been honored to be remembered in this way,” said Mary Ann Montalvo, customer relationship representative at Resort World New York City.

Last year, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, they hosted a small car parade and a virtual walk.

Dougherty said this year, they had thousands of participants, “which is amazing during a pandemic.”

“We’re rocking the pink and we’re bringing the pink power,” Dougherty said.

Additional reporting by Paul Frangipane