PHOTOS: Ronald McDonald House Charities NY Metro honors Christie & Co. owner at gala

The Ronald McDonald House Charities New York Metro paid homage to a Bay Terrace staple at its 35th anniversary celebration earlier this month.

At the Oct. 14 gala in Great Neck, the organization honored the longtime owner of Christie & Co. Salon owner, Lois Christie, for her charitable work in the community.

The gala, which was titled “The Beauty of Giving,” follows the Day of Giving event hosted at the salon’s Bay Terrace location.

“It was an honor,” Christie said about being chosen as the gala’s honoree. “You don’t think of yourself that way because you’re kind of just going along doing what you do, and I was really happy that the theme was ‘the beauty of giving’ and the beauty industry really came through. All they had to do was pick up the phone. We raised over $350,000 dollars. It’s the most ever raised by an honoree. That felt really good because the charities really need it right now.”

Over three decades ago, Christie started her working relationship with RMHC NY Metro, which helps sick children and their families who seek lifesaving medical care. Founded by Lyn Jurick, the organization celebrated its grand opening on Sept. 29, 1986.

“When people have sick children, I mean of course the focus is always on the children, right? But the whole family is disrupted if they have other siblings so where do they even start to go for help on top of worrying about the care of the child? I first met up with them about 30 years ago when I had a barbershop and one of my barbers was involved. I have touched base over time and we support most local charities,” Christie told QNS.

Since its inception, the organization has created and supported programs that directly improve the health and well-being of thousands of sick children every year at the Ronald McDonald House in New Hyde Park and two Ronald McDonald Family Rooms at Stony Brook Children’s Hospital.

“To build a strong organization, you need a strong foundation. Through good times and challenging times, donors like you, our Board of Directors, volunteers, staff, and community have been there for us every step of the way,” said RMHC NY Metro CEO Matt Campo.

With additional reporting by Natalie Lowin.