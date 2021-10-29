Woodhaven-based artist to debut new artwork at King Manor Museum

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Mahfuza Shammy Rahman, known as MSR, will be unveiling new works of art at the Kings Manor Museum with an opening reception on Saturday, Oct. 30.

The exhibit, called “Abstract Landscapes,” is a retro-futuristic series of work, said the artist, which echoes the European geo-movements of the past and draws them into the contemporary era.

The Woodhaven-based artist with Bangladeshi roots uses nature as the grounding force to explore the human condition on Earth and infuses themes of self, identity and femininity into geometric patterns.

“It was my intention to use geometric abstraction to simplify the powers that enable us to live on this Earth,” MSR said.

In this series of work, MSR deconstructs powerful natural forces that guide the world, such as gravity, light, lands, skies and sea.

“In previous works, I have heavily relied on nature to be the backbone of my inspiration and it is no different here, portrayed instead via symbolic shapes — circles, hexagons and other polygons — and directional lines that guide your eye across the paintings, drawing you in, [and] bold color schemes and composition,” MSR said. “Each of these works is a painting one can get lost in, with the hopes that you see more of yourself the deeper you look.”

MSR’s mission through her art is to inspire a world with more compassion and create a sanctuary for those who feel they have nowhere to turn.

The artist is a recipient of the New York Artists Corps grant and a member of the Woodhaven Artist Circle, an organization that seeks to highlight the artistic and cultural talents of Woodhaven residents.

She was most recently featured in an exhibition called “Women of Art Haven,” sponsored by Assemblywoman Jenifer Rajkumar, and had a solo show in June at Geordies Joint with the help of the Woodhaven Cultural and Historical Society. She has also participated in a pair of group shows held at the Greenpoint Gallery.

Her works vary from large-scale oil and acrylic paintings on canvas and wood, painted pottery and a series of small watercolor paintings, most of which can be viewed on her website.

The reception will be held outdoors from noon to 3 p.m., accompanied by live music, a photo wall and free refreshments in Rufus King Park, the grounds surrounding the historic King Manor house.

“Abstract Landscapes” will be open for viewing from Oct. 30 of this year to Jan. 9, 2022. The exhibit is free to the public during museum hours from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday to Tuesday and Thursday to Saturday.