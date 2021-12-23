Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Police from the 110th Precinct in Elmhurst are on the lookout for a gunman who opened fire on the northern edge of LeFrak City last week, killing one man and wounding another, according to authorities.

The shooting occurred just after 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 15, when officers responded to a 911 call of two men shot at the corner of 97th Street and 57th Avenue and found a 27-year-old victim who was shot in the right shoulder and buttocks and a 37-year-old who was shot in both thighs, police said.

EMS responded to the crime scene and transported both victims to Elmhurst Hospital Center where the 27-year-old, Jordan Gilliam of 34th Avenue, was pronounced dead a week later on Wednesday, Dec. 22, police said, adding that the second victim remained in stable condition.

Police could not confirm if the two shooting victims knew each other. A spokesperson said there have been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.