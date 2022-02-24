Creep gropes two young girls aboard bus in Jamaica Hills: NYPD

Police from the 107th Precinct in Fresh Meadows are searching for a man who molested two young girls aboard an MTA bus in Jamaica in two separate incidents last week.

On Tuesday, Feb. 15 around 7:40 a.m., the suspect was on a Q65 bus near the intersection of 84th Avenue and 164th Street in Jamaica Hills when he approached a 13-year-old girl and touched her rear end over her clothes, police said. The suspect fled the bus on foot and the victim was not injured.

Two days later, at around 8 a.m., the man was riding another Q65 bus in the same area, when he approached a 13-year-old girl and touched her buttocks and private area over her clothes, police said. The man fled the bus on foot and the victim was not injured.

The NYPD released surveillance images of the suspect who has a dark complexion and was wearing a yellow jacket with a black hood, a black facemask, two-tone sweatpants and dark sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.