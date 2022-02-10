Crook stabs Forest Hills CVS manager during attempted robbery

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Police from the 112th Precinct in Forest Hills are seeking the public’s help in identifying an individual who allegedly stabbed a CVS manager during an attempted robbery on Tuesday, Feb. 8.

The 44-year-old employee tried to stop a shoplifter who entered the store, located at 108-11 Queens Blvd., at around 12:30 p.m. and took cough medicine and hair products worth approximately $193, police said.

According to authorities, the man attempted to leave without paying for the items and stabbed the victim in the left hand with a knife, and struck him in the face causing a laceration.

The suspect then fled the scene westbound on Queens Boulevard, police said.

The victim was taken to NewYork-Presbyterian Queens Hospital, where he remains in stable condition, police said.

At this time, there are no arrests and the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782).

The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.