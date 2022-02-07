Queens College appoints new vice president of student affairs and enrollment management

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Queens College has appointed Jennifer Jarvis as the vice president for student affairs and enrollment management. Since 2012, Jarvis has been serving as the assistant vice president for student affairs and has helmed the office for the past year.

In her new position, Jarvis’ enrollment responsibilities will enable her to help the college to better serve students.

“I am deeply honored and grateful for the opportunity to serve the students of Queens College,” Jarvis said.

Queens College President Frank Wu said that for more than two decades, and in multiple capacities, Jarvis has been a “diligent, deeply educated and caring advocate” for students at Queens College.

“Her commitment to student advocacy, empowerment and diversity is a matter of public record and is an enduring asset to our institution. I am delighted to appoint as vice president for student affairs and enrollment management, where her vision and experience will help us increase student success as we provide them with a strong educational background and a superb collegiate experience,” Wu said.

Jarvis’ relationship with Queens College dates back to 1995 when she joined the college as assistant director of student life. Since that time, she has served in a variety of positions, including director of student life, executive director of the student union and executive director of student development.

Jarvis holds a Master of Education from James Madison University and a Bachelor of Arts from Manhattanville College.

As assistant vice president for student affairs, Jarvis supervised the child development center, counseling, CUNY Edge, health services, special services, student development and leadership and housing and residential life.

Working closely with senior members of the administration, she has conceived and implemented many programs to improve the experience of students at Queens College.

In her new capacity as vice president for student affairs and enrollment management, Jarvis — reporting to the president and serving as a member of the college’s senior management team — will provide strategic leadership and operational management to develop and implement a comprehensive enrollment management and student affairs program that focuses on sustained, positive results in recruiting, enrolling, retaining and graduating an academically prepared student body.

She will also serve as the chief student affairs officer for the college and will be responsible for the development, standardization and implementation of policies and procedures that reflect the broader mission of the college.

“Vice President Jarvis has an exceptional career with student affairs,” Student Association President Zaire Couloute said. “Her experience grants her the knowledge to carry this role well. I wish her all the best as we continue to work to make QC a place where students come first always.”​