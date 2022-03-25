College Point office and industrial building on sale for $22.8 million

A multimillion-dollar, four-story office building just hit the market in College Point.

New York-based real estate company B6 Real Estate Advisors announced that 129-09 26th Ave. is currently on sale for $22.8 million. The 63,260 square foot building includes 44,095 square feet of office space and 19,165 square feet of industrial space according to the company.

Building amenities at the College Point property include 133 parking spaces and a brand new roof with solar panels that provides the building with a yearly tax rebate and 10% electricity deduction. Additionally, the industrial portion of the building is divided into five spaces and includes two interior loading bays.

The building is located near College Point Fields, which is currently undergoing a $4.5 million capital project to transform it into a soccer field.

According to the listing, the building is in prime positioning near the Van Wyck Expressway, Long Island Expressway, Grand Central Parkway, Cross Island Parkway and Clearview Expressway.